Tarkett - 2024 Half year Financial report available

PARIS, FRANCE, August 1st, 2024- Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2024 available

The Financial report for the First half Fiscal 2024 is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Tarkett’s website, www.tarkett-group.com , under section "Investors”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of Fiscal 2024, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

***



Investor Relations Contact

investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Attachment