TAT Tech Signs 5-year Contract With International Air Carrier For APU MRO Services

(RTTNews) - TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) said it has signed a 5-year contract with an international air carrier for APU or Auxiliary Power Unit MRO or Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services, with an estimated total revenue of $10 million.

As part of the contract, TAT will provide MRO services to the airline's GTCP331 model APUs.

In 2020 and 2021, TAT signed multiple strategic contracts with the Fortune 100 multi-national aerospace company Honeywell. Under the contracts, TAT was awarded a 10-year license for repair and overhaul of APUs for Boeing and Airbus's key platforms, including B737, B777, B767/757 and A320 aircraft as well as the C17 which is used for military purposes.