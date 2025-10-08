|
08.10.2025 17:49:15
Tata Communications Launches Voice AI Platform Powered By Agentic AI
(RTTNews) - Tata Communications Ltd. (500483/TATACOMM), Wednesday unveiled its Voice AI platform, powered by Agentic AI, introducing an industry first speech-to-speech customer engagement solution that offers multilingual fluency, instant decision making, and sub-500 millisecond latency.
Designed for fintech and enterprise-grade applications, the platform connects directly to customers' APIs and fintech systems, streamlining end-to-end interactions.
Supporting over 40 global and Indian languages, it enables real-time transcription, sentiment analytics, adaptive dialogue flows, and seamless handoffs between AI and humans.
Powered by Tata Communications AI Cloud, the platform ensures scalability and security.
TATACOMM closed trading at 1,689.20 INR, up 26.70 INR or 1.61 percent on the National Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX mit Rekorschluss -- Mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch seitwärts. Unter DAX-Anlegern wurde die Stimmung im Verlauf optimistischer. Die Wall Street bewegt sich aufwärts. In Fernost dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.