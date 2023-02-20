TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board changes under LR9.6



20-Feb-2023 / 17:18 MSK

Limassol, Cyprus 20 February 2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mrs Margarita Hadjitofi and Mrs Maria Pavlou, directors of the Company, have retired as members of the Board and its Committees.

The changes had effect on 17 February 2023.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.