Telenor Q2 Net Income Rises; Organic Service Revenue Growth At 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) reported second quarter net income attributable to equity holders of Telenor ASA of 2.5 billion Norwegian kroner compared to 821 million kroner, prior year. EBITDA before other income and other expenses was at 8.8 billion Norwegian Kroner, corresponding to organic growth of 3.8 percent.

Service revenues was 16.3 billion Norwegian Kroner, corresponding to an organic increase of 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Total revenues were 19.9 billion kroner compared to 20.2 billion kroner.

For 2024, the company expects: low-to-mid single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues, updated from low-single digit; and medium single-digit organic growth in both Nordic and Group EBITDA.

