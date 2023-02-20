Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 11:00:00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 21, 2023 Eastern Time

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

TME's management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to review and discuss the Company's business and financial performance.

For participants who wish to join the Tencent Meeting Webinar, please complete online registration in advance using the links provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive an email with webinar access information, including meeting ID, meeting link, dial-in numbers, and a unique attendee ID to join the webinar.

Participant Online Registration 
Chinese Mainland1:    https://meeting.tencent.com/dw/jm2lKMZeeHs5
International:               https://voovmeeting.com/dw/jm2lKMZeeHs5

A live and archived webcast of the webinar will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

1Chinese Mainland, for the purpose of this announcement only, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
ir@tencentmusic.com
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 818415

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-21-2023-eastern-time-301749611.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group

