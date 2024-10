Tencent Music Partners With Galaxy Corp.; To Act As Tour Partner For G-Dragon's Concerts

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced a strategic partnership with Galaxy Corporation, the agency representing musician G-Dragon, for his upcoming regional tour. TME will act as the tour partner for G-Dragon's concerts across various markets, including most of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

TC Pan, Group Vice President of Tencent Music Entertainment, said: "Collaborating with a renowned global musician like G-Dragon aligns perfectly with TME's vision of connecting international audiences with exceptional music experiences."