Tennant Company Launches Cleaning All-Star Sweepstakes to Celebrate Custodial Heroes of Everyday Spaces

As a global leader in the floor cleaning industry, Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) has worked with thousands of cleaning professionals and has seen their hard work and community impact first-hand. And that is why Tennant set out with a single goal — to celebrate and recognize the dedication of cleaning staff through the launch of the Cleaning All-Star Sweepstakes. The new sweepstakes will recognize cleaning professionals from all types of facilities who make a difference by cleaning manufacturing plants, schools, retail stores, warehouses, hospitals, and more.

"Picture this: you arrive at the clinic for a doctor’s visit and are comforted by the safety of the meticulously cleaned waiting and exam rooms, or you’re arriving at your hotel after a long flight to find a pristine and spotless lobby and room waiting for you. These everyday moments, often taken for granted, are made possible by people who clean, organize, and tidy up spaces so others can enjoy them. Yet these individuals and their contributions that profoundly improve the health, safety, and comfort of our communities rarely get recognized,” said Pat Schottler, SVP, Chief Marketing & Technology Officer at Tennant Company. "Tennant aims to change that by celebrating the work cleaning professionals do every day through the Cleaning All-Star Sweepstakes."

The Sweepstakes invites nominations for exceptional cleaning professionals who make a positive impact in their communities. We’re seeking to honor and recognize individuals in all sectors, from building service contractors to volunteers at community centers, to grocery story cleaning staff who consistently go above and beyond to keep spaces clean and safe.

Summary of Sweepstakes details:

Nomination period: For the first two months of the quarter, nominators can submit stand-out cleaning professionals.

Selection and announcement: The Tennant team will review the nominations and randomly select 75 winners. Winners will be announced and awarded at the end of the quarter.

Q4 2024 Sweepstakes details:

Opening date: September 16, 2024

Closing date: October 31, 2024

Prizes for winners: Each of the 75 winners will receive a letter, certificate, and a $100 gift card.

Prizes for nominators: Nominators of winners will receive a letter and a $25 gift card.

Must live in the United States to participate

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR OTHER PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Sweepstakes is governed by the official rules, available at tennantco.com/allstars. See the official rules for a full description of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to eligibility, timelines, how to enter, and more.

For more information about the Cleaning All-Star Sweepstakes and to participate in the Sweepstakes, please visit tennantco.com/allstars.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products direct in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

