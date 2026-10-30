Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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30.10.2026 15:00:00
Tesla's Profits Took a Hit. Is It Building Something Worth the Cost?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have plenty of reasons to look toward the future, and it could certainly be both wild and lucrative. Robotaxis, artificial intelligence (AI), and humanoid robots could open new revenue opportunities and an entirely different future -- the possibilities are exciting, no doubt about it.
But Tesla remains heavily dependent on selling electric vehicles (EVs), and developing that future comes with a hefty bill. The EV maker's latest results show just how quickly that bill is growing. Third-quarter research and development (R&D) expenses jumped 69% year over year to $2.76 billion, while operating profit declined 56% to $718 million.
The question facing Tesla investors is a big one: Should they applaud the long-term investment or worry about the pressure on near-term earnings?
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