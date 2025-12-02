Tetra Technologies Aktie

Tetra Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 880267 / ISIN: US88162F1057

02.12.2025 12:30:25

TETRA Technologies To Form JV With Magrathea Metals

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), an energy services and solutions company, on Tuesday announced it has signed a term sheet to form a joint venture with Magrathea Metals, Inc. for undisclosed terms.

The companies intend to combine Magrathea's process technology with TETRA's operational capabilities and magnesium resource base in Southwest Arkansas.

The partnership aims to rebuild the U.S. magnesium metal defense industrial base at its Evergreen Project in Southwest Arkansas, where a bromine production facility is expected to produce 75 million lbs. annually beginning in late 2027.

The company also plans to extract additional critical minerals, including lithium and magnesium, from the same brine resource.

Magrathea has secured Defense Production Act Title III funding from the Department of War to support its Commercial Phase 1 deployment, planned for the Evergreen Project.

President and CEO Brady Murphy said that the proposed partnership advances its ONE TETRA 2030 strategy and supports national efforts to establish secure domestic supplies of critical minerals.

On Monday, TETRA Technologies closed trading 0.77% lesser at $7.71 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

