Texas City Signs New Contract for Emergency Communication Devices

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a new contract from a Texas municipality for 3 K1 Blue Light Towers. This is the first contract through the newest Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”) PMB Capital Investments, a privately held real estate investment and development company based in Dallas, TX.

The principals at PMB have over 30 years of combined real estate and capital markets experience including the development of over 5,000 residential lots and over $750 million in direct real estate acquisitions. PMB has the flexibility to invest across all real estate product types and in equity, debt and/or mezzanine capital structures. The firm primarily targets major cities in the southwestern US with strong population growth projections. The success of this inaugural municipal sale sets the stage for the Company to secure more contracts and build long-term partnership with PMB.

The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed in any city. They work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested. Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one’s precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of the appropriate type of help.

Biotech Real Estate Developer Renews Contract for Third Year

A Bay Area biotech real estate development has renewed its contract for 2 Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) and 1 K1 Tower ASR to enhance safety at its amenity-rich real estate project in a highly regulated environment. Biotech firms, like any other type of business, need to be protected from break-ins, vandalism, and other intrusions, especially as their intellectual property becomes an attractive target for theft and sabotage. Break-ins may lead to the damage of expensive physical property like rented or owned lab equipment and valuable electronics. Random vandalism may also turn into targeted vandalism, especially if companies have dealt with criticism or protests about specific research activities.

Knightscope will continue patrolling the parking structure and monitoring the common areas of this campus to help protect the physical and intellectual property under development at this high-tech facility along with the workers who are helping our communities lead healthier lives.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

