|
26.10.2024 17:20:00
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Could Reach $826 Billion by 2030. Here Are 2 Companies That Are AI Stars.
As incredible a year as 2024 has been for Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks, it's entirely possible that 2025 could be even better. There is still a lot of momentum and plenty of positive catalysts are on the horizon that can spur more growth. This is a market that most major players believe will be massive. Analysis from Statista puts the market at $826 billion by 2030.So, as we approach the end of the year, what companies are poised to see serious growth? While I don't have a crystal ball, here are my top two picks.Yes, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) still has room to run. The semiconductor giant is gearing up for another big year driven primarily by sales of the soon-to-be-released "Blackwell" architecture, the newest iteration of its flagship AI-powering chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!