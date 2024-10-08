|
08.10.2024 02:18:00
The Best Buffett Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now
Warren Buffett is very selective about which companies he invests in. That's why investors should take note when he sticks by an investment for decades, even after the company grows immensely in value. Right now, one of Buffett's best stock picks is on sale. And so far, Buffett isn't selling a single share.Buffett considers a wide variety of factors when deciding whether to invest in a particular business. One of the most important is what economists call an economic moat. An economic moat is a kind of competitive advantage that can endure for years, if not decades at a time.When it comes to strong economic moats, few companies can match the power of Visa (NYSE: V). Just take a look at its market share figures. According to most metrics, Visa controls at least half of the U.S. credit card market. Just three companies -- Discover Financial Services, Mastercard, and American Express -- control the remainder. Suffice it to say that this is a highly consolidated market controlled by a handful of powerful competitors, Visa being by far the largest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,50
|0,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zunächst volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt weist im Donnerstagshandel Abschläge aus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominieren die Bullen.