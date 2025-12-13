NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
13.12.2025 17:20:00
The Best Fintech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Over the past decade, many financial companies have adopted new technologies to challenge entrenched financial institutions. These "fintech" companies -- which streamlined financial services with digital technologies -- grew much faster than their traditional counterparts.That growth spurt isn't over yet. From 2025 to 2032, Fortune Business Insights expects the global fintech market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 16.2% as more consumers replace their traditional banks and brokerages with streamlined financial services. To capitalize on that trend, investors should focus on the fintech leaders with early mover advantages.Let's take a look at two of those promising fintech stocks: Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM). Both of these stocks are volatile, but they could easily turn a modest $500 investment into several thousand dollars over the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
