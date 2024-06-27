|
27.06.2024 15:08:00
The Best Growth ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The great thing about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is they allow you to check off many investing boxes simultaneously. Whether you want to cast a wide net, focus on a specific geographic location, home in on a particular industry, or target a specific investing style, there's likely an ETF to fit your needs.One drawback to broad ETFs is there's no way for them to deliver the hypergrowth returns that can occasionally come from positions in individual companies. However, that doesn't mean ETFs can't produce market-beating returns, especially those with a growth focus.If you have $1,000 available to invest now and want to add exposure to growth stocks to your portfolio, the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is a great option that has stood the test of time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
