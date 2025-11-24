NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.11.2025 16:40:00
The Best Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
Volatility has returned to the stock market in recent weeks, but one market sector, artificial intelligence (AI), remains a great place to find long-term opportunities for investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is experiencing robust demand for its data center chips, yet the stock trades at just 24 times next year's earnings. This makes Nvidia an excellent stock to invest $500 in right now.Image source: Nvidia.CEO Jensen Huang stated that its graphics processing units (GPUs) used by cloud service providers in their data centers are sold out. Third-quarter 2026 data center revenue, which accounts for 90% of Nvidia's business, increased 25% over the previous quarter to $51 billion. Every primary cloud provider is buying every GPU it can. High demand helps Nvidia's margins, which saw its net profit margin tick up to 56% in the quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
