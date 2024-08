The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Identifying the right Social Security filing age is a decision many seniors struggle with. And that's understandable, since your age at the time of your claim will impact what your monthly Social Security check looks like for life.The earliest age you can sign up for Social Security is 62. And that's a popular choice among seniors despite the reduced benefit it results in.You're first entitled to your complete monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history at full retirement age. That age is 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool