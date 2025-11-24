NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.11.2025 14:25:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
It's a tricky time to be in the market. Most investors understand stocks as a whole -- and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in particular -- are overvalued; we're even seeing hints that a correction may be brewing. Yet it still feels like the biggest risk here isn't being in the market, but rather out of it.Fortunately, there's a smart, strategic solution. You can remain in the market but also defend your portfolio with stocks that may be a bit off the beaten path, already beaten-down, or countercyclical names that perform independently of most other stocks.Here's a prospect of each type.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
