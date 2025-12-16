NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.12.2025 00:15:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have driven gains in the technology industry -- and the overall stock market -- over the past few years. The S&P 500 today is heading for its third straight double-digit annual increase thanks to this momentum. Investors have rushed to get in on these players amid excitement about the potential of AI to make companies more efficient and supercharge earnings performance.But in recent weeks, some market participants have shied away from AI players with the idea that they may have advanced too far, too fast. Still, many signs point to a very bright long-term AI story: from ongoing demand for AI products and services to soaring revenue that we've seen at many AI companies. This suggests that some price declines may represent buying opportunities.Here, I'll talk about two stocks to buy on the dip and another tech player that hasn't benefited as much as others from the AI boom -- but could do so in the coming year. The first two are best suited to growth investors who can handle a bit of risk, while the third stock makes a fantastic addition to any portfolio. And with $1,000 or even less, you could get in on just one or all three. Let's check out the best stocks to invest $1,000 in right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!