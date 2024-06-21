The companies of Ekspress Grupp signed the agreement to establish a collective management organisation

Delfi Meedia AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, and AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, its joint venture with a 50% ownership interest, together with AS Postimees Grupp and AS Äripäev, signed the agreement to establish the Baltic Press Publishers' Collective Management Organisation, a collective management organisation of news media publishers. The association will promote the interests of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian press publishers, and exercise their economic copyrights and related rights.

The association will provide support to press publishers in negotiations with information society service providers who use media content (such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook). The users of rights will have a good opportunity to faster and more easily reach agreements to acquire licenses for press content, as there is no need to hold negotiations with each press publisher separately. The association will, on behalf of media organisations, hold negotiations regarding the use of press content, conclude corresponding licensing agreements, collect fees and distribute them among press publishers. The association is also planning to apply efficient measures to limit the unauthorised use of press publications.

In particular, all Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian news media publishers are invited to participate in the activities of the association. Information about the activities of the association is available at the website www.balticpresspublishers.eu.

