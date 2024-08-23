The Container Store Publishes Third Annual Sustainability Report

The Container Store Group, Inc. (the "Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announced the release of its third annual Sustainability Report. This comprehensive report highlights the Company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and outlines the significant progress made in driving sustainability throughout its operations and value chain during its 2023 fiscal year.

"Our third year highlights the measurable impact we are making towards building a better world while serving our valuable customers and stakeholders. We are carrying the momentum of prior years to advance our sustainability efforts, making meaningful progress every day,” said Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Container Store. "By prioritizing sustainable practices, the Company has created new opportunities for innovation, reduced operational risks, and strengthened relationships that drive long-term value for the Company.”

Highlights of the 2023 report include:

Remaining on target with the Company’s 10 unique goals defined across its environmental, social, and governance strategy

Reducing energy consumption between 2022 and 2023 by 7.1% as a result of ongoing energy efficiency initiatives

Being named one of USA Today’s America’s Top Climate Leaders in 2023

Decreasing the amount of waste generated between 2022 and 2023 by 58%

Formally launching the Allyship Program providing teams with the necessary tools to empower employees and customers on diverse and inclusive topics

Awarding nearly $200,000 in grants to employees and their families through its Employee First Fund

The report also showcases the Company’s progress against new and innovative environmental solutions, strong customer engagement, and investment in leadership and employees. As The Container Store looks to the future, Chief Executive Officer and President, Satish Malhotra said "the Company looks forward to further advancing our goals as an operating sustainable business and deepening our impact across the value chain and the world.”

