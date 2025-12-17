Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
17.12.2025 10:14:00
The Federal Reserve Just Delivered Incredible News for Stock Market Investors
The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom is creating trillions of dollars in value for some of America's largest companies, and it has driven the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index to new record highs this year. But there is another reason for investors to feel optimistic as we head into 2026.On Dec. 10, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate (overnight interest rate) for the third time this year, amid concerns about weakness in the jobs market. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also released its latest quarterly Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) report, revealing an expectation for even lower interest rates in 2026, alongside higher economic growth. Here's why that could be a winning combination for the stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!