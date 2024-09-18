|
18.09.2024 14:45:00
The Good News and Bad News From ChargePoint's Q2 Results
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) was an easy company to root for and invest in amid the powerful, early hype surrounding electric vehicles (EV). As far as investing theses went, it had a rather simple one: The world needed EV charging infrastructure badly, and ChargePoint was one of few leaders with its network of 30,000 charging spots. However, that investment thesis has been incredibly slow to play out for ChargePoint, and its second quarter results serve as another reminder of its challenges.The news out of ChargePoint's second quarter wasn't all bad. Adjusted gross margins increased to 26%, which was a massive jump over the prior year's 3% and the third consecutive quarter of growth. Over those same three quarters, ChargePoint's GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined, with the second-quarter metric checking in at 81%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!