The Good News Keeps Rolling for Nio Investors

"Let the good times roll" is likely what Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors are saying to themselves right now after the stock soared 65% over the past month. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has a lot going for it: It just began deliveries of its Onvo L60; it received a cash infusion from strategic investors; and now, it just announced strong September deliveries and a quarterly record.Nio has quietly tallied five-consecutive months with deliveries topping 20,000. Nio delivered 21,181 vehicles in September, which was good for a 35% increase over the prior-year's deliveries. It also included the very first deliveries of the company's more affordable sub-brand, Onvo. Nio's newly launched brand totaled 832 deliveries during September. For the third quarter of 2024, Nio delivered 61,855 vehicles, which was an 11.6% increase year over year and good for a new quarterly company record.Data source: Nio delivery press releases. Graphic source: Author.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool