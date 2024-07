The HubSpot Buyout Looks Dead: Is the Stock a Buy?

Rumors emerged a few months ago that tech giant Alphabet was considering an acquisition of inbound marketing software provider HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS). HubSpot sports a massive customer base that skews toward small and medium-sized businesses, a potential gold mine for Alphabet as it looks to expand its cloud computing business.Alphabet now appears to have walked away from the bargaining table. A report from Reuters on Wednesday indicated that Alphabet had decided to drop a potential bid weeks ago, and that talks never even reached the due diligence stage. Unsurprisingly, HubSpot stock has been tumbling as investors digest the news.Is this dip a buying opportunity?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool