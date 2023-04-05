The Jills Zeder Group lists trophy property for $100 Million

Miami's Largest Single-Family Direct Oceanfront Property at 355 Ocean Blvd., Golden Beach

MIAMI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danny Hertzberg , Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group have listed the trophy property at 355 Ocean Blvd, Golden Beach, FL 33160. Miami's largest single-family oceanfront property is available for $100 million.

Spanning 250 feet of white sand and pristine ocean frontage on 1.5 acres, this extraordinary property boasts unparalleled views of sparkling blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The trophy property of Miami, located in the exclusive Golden Beach enclave presents a once in a lifetime opportunity for the most discerning buyer seeking to build an estate of their dreams or renovate with approved plans for an elegant 10-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot home with soaring ceilings and ocean breezes. Enjoy privacy and security in a serene coastal utopia of tranquility and sophistication. Live just minutes from world-class shopping, dining and a private beachfront clubhouse and tennis courts.

One of Miami-Dade's most prestigious multi-million-dollar communities, Golden Beach offers sophisticated year-round oceanfront living for the area's most affluent residents, including A-list celebrities. The town has a population of approximately 364 households, and a total area of 1.8 square miles, offering seclusion and security, with its own police force and marine patrol.

The Jills Zeder Group, the #1 real estate team in the United States, represents the most exclusive trophy properties. In December 2022, The Jills Zeder Group brought the buyer to the highest-priced property ever sold in Miami-Dade County, the Arsht Estate in Coconut Grove, which closed for $106.875 million, surpassing the $100 million mark in the county.

"We are thrilled to represent this extraordinary trophy property, Miami's largest single-family oceanfront property," said Danny Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a magnificent estate with 250 feet on the ocean to create a dream home that epitomizes beachfront living at its best."

"I've been in this business for over 30 years and have sold some of the most significant properties in the country. Not once has a beachfront property of this magnitude ever been available," said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group.

Editor's note: Visit Dropbox Link here to view photos of 355 Ocean Blvd. Photo credit: The Jills Zeder Group/1 OAK STUDIO

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, is consistently ranked the #1 real estate team in the United States. The team is comprised of three families including Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder and Felise Eber, and the second generation, Danny Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg Benson, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. The Jills Zeder Group has sold over $4 billion in real estate sales in just the last few years. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury: The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program embodies the Coldwell Banker brand's legacy of excellence in luxury real estate and the globalization of luxury real estate in today's ever-connected market. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker® system, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 48,000 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2022 including 350 transactions over $10 million. This equates to $288 million in luxury sales every day. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

