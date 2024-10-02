02.10.2024 12:15:00

The Market Just Set a New All-Time High. Will Nvidia Do the Same?

While there are many measures of what "the market" is, the most common reference is to the S&P 500, which is made up of the 500 largest U.S.-listed companies. This gives investors a fairly diversified representation across all market sectors, which is why it's typically used as a baseline. The S&P 500 has notched new all-time highs for a couple of days in a row, but that doesn't mean every stock is also hitting new all-time highs.Although Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an excellent investment in 2024, it is not one of the stocks that has hit a new all-time high recently, although it's not far from achieving that. It's about 10% off its all-time high, but that stock has rallied aggressively in the last few days. Will Nvidia notch a new all-time high in the coming days?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

29.08.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!