|
02.10.2024 12:15:00
The Market Just Set a New All-Time High. Will Nvidia Do the Same?
While there are many measures of what "the market" is, the most common reference is to the S&P 500, which is made up of the 500 largest U.S.-listed companies. This gives investors a fairly diversified representation across all market sectors, which is why it's typically used as a baseline. The S&P 500 has notched new all-time highs for a couple of days in a row, but that doesn't mean every stock is also hitting new all-time highs.Although Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an excellent investment in 2024, it is not one of the stocks that has hit a new all-time high recently, although it's not far from achieving that. It's about 10% off its all-time high, but that stock has rallied aggressively in the last few days. Will Nvidia notch a new all-time high in the coming days?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
