The Market Just Set a New All-Time High. Will Nvidia Do the Same?

While there are many measures of what "the market" is, the most common reference is to the S&P 500, which is made up of the 500 largest U.S.-listed companies. This gives investors a fairly diversified representation across all market sectors, which is why it's typically used as a baseline. The S&P 500 has notched new all-time highs for a couple of days in a row, but that doesn't mean every stock is also hitting new all-time highs.Although Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an excellent investment in 2024, it is not one of the stocks that has hit a new all-time high recently, although it's not far from achieving that. It's about 10% off its all-time high, but that stock has rallied aggressively in the last few days. Will Nvidia notch a new all-time high in the coming days?