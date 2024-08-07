|
07.08.2024 13:02:00
The New York Times Company Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its second-quarter 2024 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.
As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10190931&linkSecurityString=fd138994d9, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).
An archive of the webcast will be available beginning about two hours after the call at investors.nytco.com. An audio replay will be available at 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) beginning approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, August 21. The passcode is 5666502.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 10 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.
This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806339692/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The New York Times Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.24
|Ausblick: The New York Times stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: The New York Times informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|Rätselmacher hofft auf Ende des Streits mit 'New York Times' (dpa-AFX)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: The New York Times veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: The New York Times präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu The New York Times Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The New York Times Co.
|49,14
|0,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.