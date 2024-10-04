|
04.10.2024 10:25:00
The Nike Reset Is Here. Is the Stock a Buy?
It's no secret that Nike (NYSE: NKE) has struggled lately. The sportswear giant has posted several quarters of weak growth and even said that revenue would decline in fiscal 2025, which began in June. That was before the company ousted CEO John Donahoe, who is set to be replaced on Oct. 14 by longtime company executive Elliott Hill, who is coming out of retirement to take the job.In the middle of that transition, Nike reported fiscal first-quarter earnings Tuesday night. Wall Street was expecting a dismal quarter, and that's what Nike delivered with a double-digit decline in revenue, a rare occurrence for a blue-chip stock during a stable economy.Nike's revenue fell 10% to $11.6 billion, below estimates of $11.65 billion. Nike Direct revenue, which has been the company's focus under Donahoe, was down 13% to $4.7 billion with a 20% decline in Nike digital sales, showing it's rapidly losing market share to rivals like On Holding and Deckers' Hoka brand. Performance in its wholesale division wasn't as bad, but wholesale revenue still fell 8% to $6.4 billion. Revenue also fell in all four of its geographic regions. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Nike-Aktie im Bärenmodus: Nike büßt umsatzseitig deutlich ein (dpa-AFX)
|
02.10.24
|Aufschläge in New York: nachmittags Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)