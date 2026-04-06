GIFT Aktie

GIFT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7F9 / ISIN: JP3264860002

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06.04.2026 18:00:00

The Pullback in Meta Could Be a Gift. Here's Whether to Take It.

In the opening months of 2026, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have dropped sharply -- erasing roughly 14% of their value year to date and trading about 28% below all-time high prices near $780 in late 2025.Interestingly, Meta's sell-off is not rooted in waning demand for the company's core advertising products. Instead, investors have recoiled from a one-two punch featuring management's aggressive capital expenditure (capex) plans coupled with fresh regulatory headaches that inspire comparisons to Big Tobacco.Smart investors are wondering whether the market is overreacting to temporary noise or correctly pricing in structural decline. A thorough analysis of Meta's business, its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions, and valuation trends suggest recent price action in the stock is far more of an opportunity to buy the dip than avoid a falling knife.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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GIFT INC. Registered Shs 4 680,00 2,18% GIFT INC. Registered Shs
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 494,70 -0,59% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

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