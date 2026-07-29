The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Aktie
WKN: 883369 / ISIN: US8101861065
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29.07.2026 12:57:31
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q3 Income Falls
(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $112.2 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $149.1 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $166.9 million or $2.82 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.172 billion from $1.159 billion last year.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $112.2 Mln. vs. $149.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.172 Bln vs. $1.159 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.30 To $ 4.45
Non-GAAP values are continuing operations
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