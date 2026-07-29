The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $112.2 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $149.1 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of $166.9 million or $2.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.172 billion from $1.159 billion last year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $112.2 Mln. vs. $149.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.172 Bln vs. $1.159 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.30 To $ 4.45

Non-GAAP values are continuing operations