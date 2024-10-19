|
The Smartest Crypto ETF to Buy With $50 Right Now
Each day, more and more people start investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It's not hard to understand why. Over the past decade, the S&P 500 has risen roughly 278% in value. Bitcoin's value, meanwhile, has soared by more than 17,000% over the same time period.If you want to add huge growth potential to your portfolio by betting on crypto, there's only one ETF that most investors need.When talking about Bitcoin six years ago, legendary investor Peter Thiel summarized the investment pitch for the cryptocurrency: "Money is the bubble that never pops." Consider the U.S. dollar. It holds value because everyone believes that it holds value. There are some backstop forms of value such as military might and the power of taxation. But in general, currencies like the U.S. dollar -- or even stores of value like gold -- have value because we all agree that they have value.
