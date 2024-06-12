|
12.06.2024 12:51:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Stocks have continued to rally this year. While that's great for portfolio values, finding attractive new investment opportunities has become more difficult. That's especially true for income-seeking investors since dividend yields fall as stock prices rise. However, there are still some compelling income opportunities if you know where to look. For example, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) currently yields over 4%, roughly triple the S&P 500's dividend yield.REITs have been under pressure in recent years due to higher interest rates, putting downward pressure on real estate values. That headwind should fade in the coming years as the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates, which makes the sector look like a wise choice right now. While lots of REITs look attractive, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) are among those that stand out for their income and upside potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
