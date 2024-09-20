|
20.09.2024 14:45:00
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now
If you have saved up a bit of cash this year, it's a good idea to put it to work in the stock market. Rather than focusing on growth stocks, you can turn your attention to dividend stocks as these can cut you a check every quarter. Dividends act as a great passive income source that can help supplement your earned income. There's nothing more satisfying than sitting back, relaxing, and watching your dividends flow into your bank account.However, you must select the right types of dividend stocks to include within your investment portfolio. These companies should have a strong brand franchise and possess a solid competitive edge, have a track record of generating copious amounts of free cash flow, and possess characteristics that enable them to continue to do well in the future.Armed with such attributes, these stocks should allow you to enjoy a good night's sleep while increasing their dividends over time to fatten your bank account and beat inflation. Here are three attractive dividend stocks you can consider buying if you have $5,000 to spare.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,60
|-0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.