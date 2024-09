The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

If you have saved up a bit of cash this year, it's a good idea to put it to work in the stock market. Rather than focusing on growth stocks, you can turn your attention to dividend stocks as these can cut you a check every quarter. Dividends act as a great passive income source that can help supplement your earned income. There's nothing more satisfying than sitting back, relaxing, and watching your dividends flow into your bank account.However, you must select the right types of dividend stocks to include within your investment portfolio. These companies should have a strong brand franchise and possess a solid competitive edge, have a track record of generating copious amounts of free cash flow, and possess characteristics that enable them to continue to do well in the future.Armed with such attributes, these stocks should allow you to enjoy a good night's sleep while increasing their dividends over time to fatten your bank account and beat inflation. Here are three attractive dividend stocks you can consider buying if you have $5,000 to spare.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool