The Ultimate Biotech Stock to Buy With $50 Right Now

If I had to buy one share of any biotech with no price restriction, I'd naturally gravitate toward the most successful companies in the industry. However, the exercise becomes more complicated if you stipulate a limit of $50 per share; most of the prominent biotech stocks are trading well above that amount.Those around that level are, disproportionately, relatively small and risky companies whose prospects don't look all that strong. Still, at least one biotech company whose shares are below $50 looks like a great buy: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).CRISPR Therapeutics simply hasn't been a favorite among investors in the past three-and-a-half years. Its stock is down by 77% since mid-January 2021:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool