|
13.10.2024 13:32:00
The Ultimate High-Yield Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
When many investors look at W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), what they see is a company that has let them down. That's understandable, given that the real estate investment trust (REIT) cut its dividend just one year shy of hitting 25 years, a key landmark year for many dividend-focused investors.But while Wall Street waits for W.P. Carey to prove that it hasn't lost its way (it almost certainly hasn't), investors can collect an outsized 5.8% dividend yield. Here's why W.P. Carey could be the ultimate high-yield stock to buy today if you have $1,000, or more, to put to work.On an absolute basis, 5.8% is a fairly high dividend yield. But it gets even more attractive when you make some comparisons. For example, the S&P 500 index is only yielding around 1.2% today. The average financial stock is yielding 1.5%, using the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF as an industry proxy. The average REIT is yielding 3.7%, using the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) as a proxy. Compared to those figures, W.P. Carey's dividend yield looks downright huge.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|2,63%
|Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.