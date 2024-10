The Ultimate High-Yield Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

When many investors look at W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), what they see is a company that has let them down. That's understandable, given that the real estate investment trust (REIT) cut its dividend just one year shy of hitting 25 years, a key landmark year for many dividend-focused investors.But while Wall Street waits for W.P. Carey to prove that it hasn't lost its way (it almost certainly hasn't), investors can collect an outsized 5.8% dividend yield. Here's why W.P. Carey could be the ultimate high-yield stock to buy today if you have $1,000, or more, to put to work.On an absolute basis, 5.8% is a fairly high dividend yield. But it gets even more attractive when you make some comparisons. For example, the S&P 500 index is only yielding around 1.2% today. The average financial stock is yielding 1.5%, using the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF as an industry proxy. The average REIT is yielding 3.7%, using the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) as a proxy. Compared to those figures, W.P. Carey's dividend yield looks downright huge.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool