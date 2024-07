These 3 Index ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Planning for retirement can feel like a high-stakes game, but choosing the right investments doesn't have to be stressful. Consider some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of a robust market index.These index ETFs come with the superpowers of reliable performance, low management fees, and solid dividend payments. They're perfect for retirees who want to keep things simple while still making smart financial moves.The three index ETFs below are particularly well-suited for retirees. These options are tailored to support your financial needs in your senior years. (You should check out a different article if you're looking for dividend-focused ETFs to set up your savings for a retirement many years down the road.)Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool