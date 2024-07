These 3 Social Security Changes Are Coming in January. Prepare Yourself Now.

Although we're not exactly nearing the end of 2024, we've passed the midpoint of the year. That means it may be time to start looking toward 2025 at all things financial.Whether you're retired or not, one financial program you'll want to keep on your radar is Social Security. Each year, it tends to undergo changes that have the potential to impact seniors and working Americans alike. With that in mind, here are three almost-guaranteed changes to gear up for in 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool