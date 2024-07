These 3 Stocks Were Among the Best Performers in the First Half of 2024. Here's Why They're Due for a Breather in the Back Half of the Year.

The first half of 2024 is already in the books, and the S&P 500 is up almost 16%. Statistically speaking, this puts the market on pace for one of its best yearly performances ever. But this doesn't hold a candle to returns for shares of restaurant company Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), egg business Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL), or apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF).These three stocks have all doubled or more since the beginning of the year, leaving the S&P 500 in the dust. Indeed, this trio has performed better than most publicly traded companies so far this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool