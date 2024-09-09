THine Announces the Industry-first Optical DSP-less 64Gbps PAM4 Chipset for PCIe6.0, Saving Power by 60%, Lowering Latency by 90%

THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6769, "THine”), a global leading fabless semiconductor supplier who provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solutions and AI/data servers, today announced it has developed the industry-first optical DSP(digital signal processor)-less chipset supporting PAM4 (pulse amplitude modulation 4-level) 64Gbps (giga-bit-per-second) for PCIe6.0 and will exhibit such demonstration on ECOC2024 (https://www.ecocexhibition.com/), Europe's largest exhibition in the fibre optic communication technology industry, held from September 23rd to 25th, in Frankfurt, Germany.

THine’s chipset of optical DSP-less PAM4 64Gbps VCSEL Driver and TIA is the industry-first optical solution for PCIe6.0 and, because of its highly clear eye diagram form, it is suitable for super high-speed active optical cables (AOCs) and super high-speed on board optics (OBO) modules. * Eye opening: Eye diagrams are used to evaluate the quality of signals in the transmission system and an opened eye shows better signal quality. In a PAM4 eye diagram, there are three areas that look like eyes and clearly opened three eyes indicate the high quality signal that achieves the secure transmission. (Graphic: Business Wire)

THine’s optical chipset enables to save power consumption by 60% and to lower latency by 90%, by removing DSPs from optical communication systems in data centers. Many types of existing advanced optical communication with PCIe have bottle necks in large power consumption. For example, silicon-photonics types’ external modulation lasers consume large power, existing vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) driver types’ DSPs as well. In addition, DSPs have certain delay issues for their digital signal processing.

To breakthrough these problems, THine has developed this new chipset that consists of VCSEL driver and trance impedance amplifier (TIA) for DSP-less active optical cable (AOC) solution with PCIe6.0 by THine’s state-of-art analog-based technology.

This industry-first optical PAM4 64Gbps chipset has achieved accurate signal recovery performance by evolving THine’s analog technology, removing DSPs from optical modules of data transmission and even from end-point ASICs. Compared with other types of optical communication, this DSP-less solution can drastically reduce power consumption as well as removing delay by DSPs from the systems.

"Wide penetration of generative AI derives tremendous increase of electrical power consumption in data centers and THine’s analog-based chipsets, removing optical DSPs from optical communication in data centers, can provide one of effective solutions by saving power by 60%,” said Yoichiro Minami, President and COO of THine Electronics, Inc. "With this solution data centers can also lower latency in optical communication by 90% that results in improving response time for AI processing. In addition, THine also plans to develop an advanced optical chipset for PCIe7.0 consequently.”

Application:

Super high-speed active optical cables

Super high-speed on board optics (OBO) modules

About THine

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS plus, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as providing AI/IoT/M2M solution through Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc. and AI/data server solution through THine Hyperdata, Inc.

THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Yokohama, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, please visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

