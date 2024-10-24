|
24.10.2024 14:30:00
Think It's Too Late to Buy Rivian? Here's the Biggest Reason There's Still Time.
Looking at the sales growth for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in recent years, it's easy to believe that it's too late for new investors. But now is arguably the best time ever to bet on this high-growth electric vehicle (EV) stock. When you dig into the numbers, there's a lot to love about Rivian's valuation and prospects right now. Let's dive in.Rivian's sales base has grown by more than 1,000% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. But the stock price has fallen by roughly 90% over that time frame. What happened?First, the hype for EV stocks in 2021 was simply way too high. There's a reason several EV makers decided to go public that year. Second, sales growth for EVs in general was below expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
