This AI-Heavy ETF Has Already Turned $10,000 Into $1.8 Million. Is It a Buy?

The ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: TQQQ) has only been around for about 14 years, but it has already been a millionaire-making ETF. In fact, a $10,000 investment in 2010 would be worth more than $1.8 million today. Here's how it has done so well, and what investors need to know before buying shares today.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 2, 2024. The video was published on July 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool