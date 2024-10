This Could Be the Easiest Way to Invest Your 401(k) for Retirement -- But There's a Serious Drawback You Should Know About

You can't afford to leave the money in your 401(k) plan sitting in cash. If you do, you're unlikely to grow your savings enough to outpace inflation. And that could lead to a shortfall of funds in retirement.That's why investing your 401(k) plan is a much better bet. And while you have a number of options to choose from, for some people, target date funds are an easy solution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool