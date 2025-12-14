ZERO Aktie
WKN: A0F459 / ISIN: JP3428870004
|
14.12.2025 18:34:00
This ETF Could Very Well Make You a Multimillionaire With Almost Zero Effort
Most times, anything you hear about easy money is some sort of trap or scam. But that's not always the case.Steady investments into a good exchange-traded fund (ETF) can put building wealth on autopilot, a direct route to financial freedom with virtually zero effort. Simply set up automated monthly purchases in your portfolio and wait for the companies within the ETF to grow, allowing your money to compound and your next egg to increase over time.But which ETF is the right one? Consider the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), a one-stop shop that creates a diversified portfolio with a single ticker symbol. Vanguard is an industry giant, a trusted brand you invest in. This ETF also has a very low expense ratio, meaning you'll reap almost all the rewards as your investment grows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
