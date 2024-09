This Hands-Off Retirement Investment Is Gaining in Popularity. Is It Right for You?

Saving for retirement creates several challenges for today's workers. First, there is finding the cash to set aside without compromising financial security today. Then, deciding what to invest that money in so it can last as long as possible in retirement.The latter issue can be just as intimidating as forgoing money in the present, especially for those with little experience investing. It's no wonder that hands -off investments have grown in popularity over the last few years. There's one type in particular that has really taken off -- but it's not right for everyone.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool