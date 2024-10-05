12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
05.10.2024 10:25:00

This Healthcare Growth Stock Could Be a Steal of a Deal Right Now

Finding an undervalued growth stock can lead to some oversize returns in the long run. In some cases, it can be as simple as focusing on sectors of the market that might not be getting much attention of late, and thus could make for attractive under-the-radar investments right now.One stock that has been struggling and that arguably should be doing a lot better these days is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). There was a lot of excitement around the healthcare company early on in the year, but over the past six months, its shares have crashed by more than 30%. Here's why I think it could be a bargain right now.Last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for CRISPR's gene therapy for sickle cell disease for patients who are 12 years and older. Casgevy is a one-time treatment that, even priced at more than $2 million, is cost-effective for the patient and their insurer, according to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,00 -23,08% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
NOW Inc When Issued 11,50 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutche Aktienmarkt geben im Dienstagshandel deutlich nach. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen