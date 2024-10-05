|
05.10.2024 10:25:00
This Healthcare Growth Stock Could Be a Steal of a Deal Right Now
Finding an undervalued growth stock can lead to some oversize returns in the long run. In some cases, it can be as simple as focusing on sectors of the market that might not be getting much attention of late, and thus could make for attractive under-the-radar investments right now.One stock that has been struggling and that arguably should be doing a lot better these days is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). There was a lot of excitement around the healthcare company early on in the year, but over the past six months, its shares have crashed by more than 30%. Here's why I think it could be a bargain right now.Last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for CRISPR's gene therapy for sickle cell disease for patients who are 12 years and older. Casgevy is a one-time treatment that, even priced at more than $2 million, is cost-effective for the patient and their insurer, according to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
