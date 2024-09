This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Cut Its Payout for a 2nd Time in a Year

If a dividend stock has cut its payout, investors might be tempted to think that it won't reduce it again for a while. After all, the company would want to avoid making such a negative announcement once, let alone twice.And if it has to reduce its dividend multiple times within a short period, that can be a sign that it doesn't have a good grasp of just how strong its financial results will be in the future.That's what happened recently with Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The real estate investment trust (REIT) announced that it would be reducing its dividend yet again. The stock still pays investors a high dividend, but can they rely on the payout and trust that it will be safe?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool