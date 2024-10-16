|
16.10.2024 12:30:00
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age From 62 to 70
Determining when to take Social Security is an important life decision, and it's smart to begin thinking about it well before retirement. Your claiming age will have a direct impact on your monthly benefit, and the sooner you make this decision, the better you'll be able to plan.You have plenty of choices when it comes to the age you file for benefits. Age 62 is the earliest you can file, and while there's technically no cut-off after that, you'll stop seeing benefit increases after age 70. For most people, then, there's no reason to delay claiming past that age.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!