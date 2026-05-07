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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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07.05.2026 15:30:00
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67 in 2026
The amount of someone's Social Security retirement benefits varies widely because it's based mostly on career earnings. The more you earn over a career, the more you pay in Social Security payroll taxes (up to a limit), and the more you receive in benefits.Some people will receive a benefit of a few hundred dollars, while others will receive the $5,181 maximum benefit. However, to provide a more typical outcome, let's look at the average benefit for a 67-year-old: $2,016.48 at the beginning of this year.There's a disparity between men's and women's benefits, with the average for men at $2,234.41 and for women at $1,801.82.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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