AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
10.11.2025 10:19:00
This Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Was Expensive 6 Months Ago, but Now It Might Be a Screaming Buy
Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) operates the world's most popular digital language education platform. Its stock was trading at a record high of around $540 back in May, as investors rewarded the company's rapid growth in users, revenue, and profits this year.However, Duolingo stock has since plunged by 63% from its peak. Investors are concerned about a recent change in the company's strategy, which could slow its growth in favor of a more sustainable expansion over the long term. Plus, more broadly, investors have recently become cautious about owning stocks with very high valuations.But Duolingo stock has declined to a very attractive level, especially considering the company's progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, which could unlock significant amounts of revenue over time. Here's why this could be a great opportunity to buy Duolingo stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
